invetir en Bucaramanga

Si alguna vez imaginó como sería su hogar, conozca Amarí

En Bucaramanga, y a tan solo 50 metros del Centro Comercial Megamall, se construye un proyecto único, para compartir con familiares y amigos.

Bucaramanga

Amarí es un proyecto de vivienda con una distribución de 2 torres, 218 apartamentos en total, de 1 a 3 habitaciones y de 1 a 2 baños según el tipo de apartamento. Cada inmueble cuenta con un aspecto diferenciador por su exclusivo diseño y funcionalidad.

En Amarí podrá encontrar una cómoda y elegante sala para recibir visitas, amplias habitaciones, balcón para disfrutar de una gran vista de la ciudad, zona de ropas con espacio independiente, cocina amplia y elegante con muebles funcionales que le permitirán optimizar el almacenamiento de las cosas como: mueble de bar, mueble en zona de ropas, walkin' closet en habitación principal, mueble de juegos, muebles de linos y espejo con mueble empotrado en baños.

...

En Amarí encontrará cinco espacios de vida diseñados para mejorar sus experiencias y estilo de vida:

Recreación y felicidad: Espacios de juegos, ciclorruta infantil, sala de cine, guardería y zona de mascotas.

Deportes y entretenimiento: Piscina para natación, piscina para niños, gimnasio, canchas múltiples y Yoga.

SPA y relajación: Turco, sauna, jacuzzi y salas de masajes.

Eventos Sociales: salones sociales, eventos BBQ.

Negocios y Cultura: salas de juntas.

...

La ubicación es otro atractivo de Amarí, porque se encuentra justo frente al Parque del Agua, en un entorno residencial con fácil acceso a servicios de educación y entretenimiento. Además del beneficio del entorno climático, pues la temperatura promedio allí es de 24°, lo que genera mayor comodidad y bienestar.

Amarí ofrece una financiación de hasta 40 meses para pagar la cuota inicial; para el apartamento de 1 habitación es $765.000 al mes, apartamento de 2 habitaciones $1’325.000 al mes y apartamento de 3 habitaciones $1’570.000 al mes.

Si se encuentra interesado en el proyecto Amarí comuníquese al número 3102625686 o diríjase a la dirección Calle 31 N° 34-08.

Cargando