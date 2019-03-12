Si alguna vez imaginó como sería su hogar, conozca Amarí

Amarí es un proyecto de vivienda con una distribución de 2 torres, 218 apartamentos en total, de 1 a 3 habitaciones y de 1 a 2 baños según el tipo de apartamento. Cada inmueble cuenta con un aspecto diferenciador por su exclusivo diseño y funcionalidad.
En Amarí podrá encontrar una cómoda y elegante sala para recibir visitas, amplias habitaciones, balcón para disfrutar de una gran vista de la ciudad, zona de ropas con espacio independiente, cocina amplia y elegante con muebles funcionales que le permitirán optimizar el almacenamiento de las cosas como: mueble de bar, mueble en zona de ropas,
walkin' closet en habitación principal, mueble de juegos, muebles de linos y espejo con mueble empotrado en baños.
...
New Gallery 2019/3/14 Apartamento modelo - Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 7000 height 4672 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 24 flash 13 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4826 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.5 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 12/13/2018 5:36:19 PM width 7231 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 24 flash 13 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4826 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.5 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 12/13/2018 5:37:14 PM width 7231 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 24 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:05:48 PM width 4644 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 35 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:15:12 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.05 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:17:40 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 7000 height 4672 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 20 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.125 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:29:31 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 20 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.125 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:31:31 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:41:40 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:42:03 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.333333343 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:52:16 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.333333343 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:53:17 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 26 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.6 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:58:17 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 19 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.1 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:01:40 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 19 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.1 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:02:49 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Apartamento modelo - Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.2 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:12:20 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810
En Amarí encontrará cinco espacios de vida diseñados para mejorar sus experiencias y estilo de vida:
Recreación y felicidad: Espacios de juegos, ciclorruta infantil, sala de cine, guardería y zona de mascotas.
Deportes y entretenimiento: Piscina para natación, piscina para niños, gimnasio, canchas múltiples y Yoga.
SPA y relajación: Turco, sauna, jacuzzi y salas de masajes.
Eventos Sociales: salones sociales, eventos BBQ.
Negocios y Cultura: salas de juntas.
...
Amarí Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.2 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:12:20 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 7000 height 4672 Amarí focallength 24 flash 13 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4826 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.5 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 12/13/2018 5:36:19 PM width 7231 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 24 flash 13 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4826 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.5 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 12/13/2018 5:37:14 PM width 7231 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 24 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 11 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:05:48 PM width 4644 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 35 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.0166666675 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:15:12 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.05 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:17:40 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 7000 height 4672 Amarí focallength 20 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.125 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:29:31 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 20 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.125 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:31:31 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:41:40 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.4 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:42:03 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.333333343 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:52:16 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 17 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.333333343 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:53:17 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 26 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 7000 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.6 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 5:58:17 PM width 4672 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 19 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.1 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:01:40 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí focallength 19 flash 16 cameramake NIKON CORPORATION height 4672 fnumber 8 exposuretime 0.1 camerasoftware Adobe Photoshop Ligh originaldate 11/13/2018 6:02:49 PM width 7000 cameramodel NIKON D810 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 5547 height 3120 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 4056 height 3040 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 5547 height 3120 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 5547 height 3120 Amarí originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 5547 height 3120
La ubicación es otro atractivo de
Amarí, porque se encuentra justo frente al Parque del Agua, en un entorno residencial con fácil acceso a servicios de educación y entretenimiento. Además del beneficio del entorno climático, pues la temperatura promedio allí es de 24°, lo que genera mayor comodidad y bienestar.
Amarí ofrece una financiación de hasta 40 meses para pagar la cuota inicial; para el apartamento de 1 habitación es $765.000 al mes, apartamento de 2 habitaciones $1’325.000 al mes y apartamento de 3 habitaciones $1’570.000 al mes.
Si se encuentra interesado en el proyecto Amarí comuníquese al número 3102625686 o diríjase a la dirección Calle 31 N° 34-08.